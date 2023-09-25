STMA launches two new digital platforms to shore up revenues

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Sekondi, Sept. 25, GNA – The Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) has introduced two new digital platforms to make revenue collection seamless for both businesses and the assembly.

The intervention, under the urban Governance project of the Twin Cities in Sustainable Partnership Project (TCSPP), would not only curb the human interface, revenue leakages, and unreliable data on clients, but also contribute significantly to the overall realization of projected Internally Generated Funds (IGF) to commiserate with the development aspirations of the assembly.

The Two tools with USSD Code: *422*500# and *222*2115# would allow for easy payment by any business owner by following the “PROMPT” initiated by the process.

Mr. John Laste, the Twin Cities in Sustainable Partnership Project Visibility Officer at a media briefing said the deficit in the assembly’s IGF over the years had become a matter of concern which called for urgent steps to address it.

“This Municipal revenue campaign would therefore build the capacity of authorities and right holders, improve accountability and good governance”, he added.

He said the Digital platforms would also help in building credible database of businesses within the Metropolis.

“We are also developing an E-governance Policy to guide the operations of the platform”, he said.

Mr. Fred Nyantakyi, the Senior Budget Analyst of the Assembly said, the digital platforms would complement existing mode of payment, including the bank and cheques transfers.

He prayed that businesses would actively sign on to the platforms to promote more accountability in the collection of revenue, block leakages and advance governance.

GNA

