Ashaiman MCE engages residents of the Mantseman electoral area

By Ruth Dery

Tema, Sept. 8, GNA – Mr. Albert Boakye Okyere, the Municipal Chief Executive, Ashaiman Municipal Assembly, accompanied by some Heads of Departments of the Assembly, visited and engaged residents of the Mantseman electoral area in Ashaiman Municipality.

The engagement, which took place at the Adonai International Ministries brought together the Assemblyman of Mantseman, leaders of residents, youth groups, traders, and a cross section of the public.

During the engagement, the Municipal Chief Executive stated that there is a need to engage community members to gather firsthand information and communicate the Assembly’s activities and development plans to promote transparency and community involvement in local governance.

Apart from that, allowing residents to stay informed about the Assembly’s plans and providing a platform for their input was essential in fostering community participation and accelerating local development efforts while opening dialogue, leading to more effective and inclusive decision-making processes.

“We usually hear from time to time that some residents raise questions about the unawareness of some ongoing projects in the municipality. We are here to create awareness and also address all other issues through your questions,” he said.

Addressing issues about road networks, drainage systems, security, schools, healthcare, land and building permits, business operations permits, and property rates, the MCE reiterated that these issues directly impact infrastructure, economic activities, and the well-being of residents, and therefore the Assembly is making conscious efforts to improve the overall quality of life in the municipality.

According to him, 3 kilometres of drainage would be constructed in the Mantseman electoral area as a significant step towards addressing the challenge of poor drainage, which will involve resident association leaders in identifying specific areas for allocation to ensure that the project is tailored to the community’s needs.

The MCE emphasized the need for citizens to carry out their civic and social responsibility of cooperating with others and aligning their actions, attitudes, and behaviours towards the betterment of society to foster a strong, united community.

After residents were given the opportunity to ask questions about problems bothering them in the community, the MCE encouraged residents to pay property rates, business operating permits, building permits, and demand receipts from public officials after paying for any services.

GNA

