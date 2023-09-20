Ascension of Christ Chapel consoles Morocco, Libya

By Patrick Obeng

Accra, Sep. 20, GNA—The Reverend Daniel Gyappa, General Overseer of the Ascension of Christ Chapel International has sent a message of condolence to the government and people of the Kingdom of Morocco following an earthquake that struck the country’s tourist capital of Marrakech.

He said, ‘the church is deeply saddened by the earthquake in the North African country of Islamic pride and interfaith excellence’.

Reverend Gyappa, was speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Accra on Wednesday following the earthquake which claimed more than 2,000 lives.

He said he was particularly disturbed by the loss of thousands of lives and destruction of property because of the disaster in the cosmopolitan city of Marrakech.

Rev. Gyappa also expressed his condolence to the Moroccan Ambassador to Ghana, Mrs Imane Ouaadil and the staff of the Embassy and urged them to remain strong.

The earthquake which was in a magnitude of 6.8 ripped through the country of September 7, believed to be the deadliest in 60 years, was felt everywhere, reaching as far as Casablanca.

Rev. Gyappa said earthquake constituted a tragedy that calls for global solidarity with Morocco and therefore appealed to the Ghana government, World leaders and international organizations to show the Kingdom and the affected families love and care as they struggled to restore normalcy.

He prayed for divine mercy on the dead and the speedy recovery of the injured and urged the Moroccan authorities to multiply their efforts in ensuring more victims were rescued.

In another development, the church also consoled the government and the people of Libya following the floods which claimed many lives.

‘The church is also deeply saddened with the disaster and prayed that normalcy will be restored as soon as possible,’ Rev. Gyappa added.

GNA

