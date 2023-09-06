Akrofuom District: New classrooms blocks commissioned in two communities

By Yussif Ibrahim

Takyikrom (Ash), Sept. 06, GNA – The Akrofuom District Assembly in the Ashanti Region, has commissioned two classroom blocks at Nkoransa and Takyikrom as part of its drive to improve educational infrastructure in the district.

This brings to 14, the number of classrooms constructed in various communities since the inauguration of the Assembly five years ago.

Dr Maurice Jonas Woode, the District Chief Executive (DCE) who disclosed this at separate ceremonies to commission the two classrooms, said the Assembly was committed to improving learning outcomes through infrastructural development.

He said it was important to step up efforts to improve the standard of education in the district which had been lagging in terms of infrastructure in schools.

The DCE said he had to team up with the Member of Parliament (MP) to find solutions to the infrastructural deficit in the district after realising it was a huge challenge confronting most schools.

“As you are aware, our district was carved out of the Edubiase District in 2018.

We realized that the infrastructural gaps in the education sector were a major challenge, so we put our efforts together to surmount the challenges.

This is evidenced in the 14 classroom blocks we have so far commissioned and more will be handed over soon,” he noted.

Dr Woode challenged parents to complement the efforts of government and teachers by playing their part in providing food and other support to the children.

He further charged the school authorities to maintain the classroom blocks for them to stand the test of time.

The three-unit classroom block at Nkoransa will serve as a KG block and will accommodate over 100 Kindergarten pupils in the school whereas the three-unit classroom block at Takyikrom will serve as a JHS block for the school.

Mr Alexander Blankson, Member of Parliament, said it was his desire and commitment to ensure a serene and congenial environment for school children to study.

“We are conscious of the fact that before we can develop the district, we need to leverage education and develop the human resource base of the district.

This underlines our efforts on educational improvements,” the MP observed.

Mr George Sarfo Kantanka, the District Director of Education, reiterated the concerns on the infrastructural gaps that existed when the Assembly was initially created.

He said, “The DCE, MP and the Education Directorate have been working together towards a clear-cut plan to solve the problems in the education sector.

Education is doing well here, and we seem to commission school blocks every 3 months.”

The DCE and MP also commissioned a mechanised borehole for the people of Takyikrom.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

