Akwamuhene declares ‘war’ against illiteracy

Accra, Sept. 6, GNA – Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, the Paramount Chief of Akwamu Traditional Area, has stated the resolve of the Paramountcy to fight illiteracy for its rapid socio-economic development.

This is because education is the only weapon to fight poverty.

“Nananom, distiguished ladies and gentlemen, it is a fact that my predecessors fought and built a great empire once upon a time. As the current Akwamuhene, I wish to follow their examples, however, the only war I want to declare on behalf of my people is the war against illiteracy.

“The war against poverty must be fought with the mind and hearts. In the words of Nelson Mandela ‘Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world’,” he stated.

He said this at a fundraiser and dinner dance to climax the 2023 Akwasidae Kese festival at Royal Senchi Resort in the Eastern Region.

The occasion was used to launch the ‘Odeneho Kwafo Akoto Educational Fund’.

Odeneho Akoto III also expressed concerns about “the dilution, erosion and even rejection of our values, customs and traditions by some of our young people, who have been influenced by foreign cultures” and hopeful with education, the trend would change.

He, therefore, invited contributions from all, especially natives.

“By contributing to the Odeneho Kwafo Akoto Education Fund, and Akwamuman Development Programmes, you are not just donating money; you are giving hope to Akwamuman, you are developing potentials, and you are providing the tools for individuals to build a better life for themselves and their immediate communities, ” he said.

He said the traditional area was working on an eco-tourism project and called for investment in tourism in the area.

”It is my vision to see the complete development of the Akwamu Gorge through the planned eco-tourism project. We want to position Akwamu as a formidable player in the tourism industry with theme parks and resorts to rival those in other parts of the world,” he stated.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

