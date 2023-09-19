Aduana Supporters Union calls on management to sack Isaac Mintah  

By Robert Tachie Menson

Dormaa Ahenkro (B/R), Sep. 19, GNA – The Aduana Football Club Supporters Union (ASU) have called on the management of the team to sack Isaac Mintah for misconduct, unruly behaviour and gross indiscipline.

A statement signed by Mr. Kwadwo Adjei, the union’s chairman listed a litany of accusations levelled by the supporters union against the player for showing disrespect to both the union and the club’s management.

It observed that the union disapproves of the attitude of Mintah on and off the pitch which they cannot no longer tolerate.

The statement said other negative behaviour the player exhibited and demonstrated include leaving the camp during the 2022/23 season without the consent and or permission from any management member, raining insults on the supporters after the defeat against Dreams FC at home on 28th September, 2023 and granted media interviews on a Kumasi based radio station in which he had sought to denigrate and questioned the “knowledge and understanding” of the club’s supporters on football matters during the last off season and being the last person to resume camp three weeks late.

It added further that his latest outbursts were during the presentation of Aduana FC’s share of the GFA’s football boot in which there was an incident and where he’s reported to have, “thrown a boot at a management member”.

The statement expressed regret and surprise that management has failed to take a decisive and punitive action against the player, emboldening him to continue in his negative attitude.

It appealed to management to dismiss and exclude him from the team, or the supporters would advice themselves by applying pressure on management to do so.

“Isaac Mintah is not bigger and better than any player, we have seen a lot of quality players than him,” the statement said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

