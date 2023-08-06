Wiawso Traditional Council launches 2023 Eluo Festival. 

By Alex Baah Boadi

Datano (WN/R), Aug. 6, GNA-The Sefwi-Wiawso Traditional Council has launched the 2023 edition of the Eluo Festival slated for October this year with a call on investor to explore investment opportunities in the area.

The weeklong festival would be on the theme: “Ensuring Proactive Socio-Economic Development in Sefwi-Wiawso Traditional Area; The Role of Traditional Leaders.”

Speaking at the launch, Nana Elluo Panin III, Spokesperson for the paramount chief of Wiawso and Gyidomhene for the Wiawso traditional council, said the Elluo festival was about unity and stock taking of activities within the Traditional Council.

He said though traditional authorities had a major role in ensuring socio-economic development, they also safeguarded the customs and traditions of the area.

The Gyidomhene indicated that the Wiawso traditional area was blessed with many investment opportunities and urged investors to invest in the area.

Nana Elluo Panin said the Eluo festival also had a lot of economic prospects and that the traditional Council would ensure its relevance was protected.

He said some investors from Israel had visited the traditional council with the aim of helping to develop the newly discovered Waterfalls at Bonzian and Dweneho all within the Wiawso traditional area into tourist sites.

He stated that investors from Japan had also visited the traditional council to collaborate with the government to set up a cocoa processing factory in the area which he believed would help create employment opportunities for the youth.

“The Traditional Council will continue to create an enabling environment for investment and we have also sent proposal to so many organizations and I believe they will yield positive results.”

The Traditional ruler appealed to indigenes of Wiawso both home and abroad to also lobby and bring more investors to the area to improve the economic prospects of the traditional area.

Activities lined up for the festival include, Traditional drumming and dancing competition, candle light procession, Inter district Quiz competition, football Gala, Health walk and screening, Mr and Miss Eluo, as well as cooking competition among others.

