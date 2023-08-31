Western Region NDC youth Wing conference held in Takoradi

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, Aug. 31, GNA – The Western Regional Youth wing of the National Democratic Congress has organised a capacity building session ahead of the 2024 General elections in Takoradi.

The capacity building conference, themed, “Effective mobilization for power: the role of a youth organizer,” attracted top-notch speakers from various levels within the party.

The party believed that the young members of the NDC must be resourced with the requisite skills and strategies, which would somersault the break the eight visions of the current government.

Mr Mustapha Gbande Foyo, the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, who took the participants through, “Mobilization in multi-ethnic constituencies: Data and strategies,” said the youth wing must be prepared to work with all manner of groups to expand the party’s reach at the base.

He said they must eschew negative political activities especially those hinging on tribal considerations, religious undertones, sectionalism, among others that turn out to undermine the electoral fortunes of the party.

He added, “we should bear in mind that all communities across the country act and take decisions based on their peculiarities, interest and aspirations.”

The National Organizer of the party, Dr. Joseph Yamin, speaking on, “Effective Youth Mobilization at the grassroot: The tactics and strategies,” charged the youth organizers to adopt all tools desirable to increase the party’s fortunes at the grassroots.

The Deputy National Organizer of the party, Ellikem Kotoko, took them through “Preparation towards the limited voter registration exercise: data and strategies”

He explained in detail the sequence of data management, reconciliation of figures and appealed to the youth organizers to stand up against complacency.

“You must brace up for the task ahead in 2024 to stop any attempt by either the Electoral Commission (EC) or the NPP from abusing the electoral process,” he directed.

The Deputy National Youth Organizer, Osman Ayariga, touched on the topic, “Building resilient and vibrant youth wing: the role of a youth organizer.”

He expressed gratitude to the sponsor of the youth conference and Deputy Minority Leader of the NDC, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah for his dedication and commitment to build a formidable youth wing in Western Region.

The Deputy National Youth Organizer, Ruth Dela Seddoh, assured the teaming youth of the party of her commitment to revive the 31st of December Women’s Movement in the party.

She said the goal was to re-energize the base of the party, “we will come to the Region again to engage the women’s wing to rewrite the narrative ahead of the 2024 general elections.”

Ms Seddoh, called on the party lovers to come on board for the collaboration and teamwork needed to achieve victory for the party.

Other topics covered included formation of dynamic youth and winning the intellectual votes for NDC: role of TEIN and organization, ballot protection and security and the role of a youth organizer.”

The Western minority caucus in Parliament, led by Member of Parliament (MP) for Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency, and Member of Parliament for Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira Constituency, Kofi Arko Nokoe, made a presentation on behalf of the caucus.

