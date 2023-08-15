Western Region Development conference opens at Busua

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Busua (W/R), Aug. 15, GNA – To ensure the rapid growth of the Western Region, a development conference has opened at Busua in the Ahanta West District of the region to discuss pertinent issues towards the realisation of its development aspirations.

The conference, organised by the Nana Kobina Nketsia IV Trust, came out of a protracted and robust deliberation on the need for a regional development melting pot to share ideas and strategise to meet set goals.

It was on the theme: “Driving Inclusive and Equitable Development in the Western Region of Ghana: A call to Action.”

Mrs Matilda Amissah-Arthur, the wife of the former Vice President, and the guest speaker, expressed regret over the poor state of roads, polluted water bodies due to “galamsey” and improper spatial development with nothing being done to correct these.

“We are letting out people down as a country and the chiefs are not spared in this matter, neither the clergy ,nor the media and civil society can go without blame,” she said.

“I cannot even come to my hometown in my saloon car if I think of how bad the road has become, the water bodies are in ruins due to galamsey and it’s like our chiefs and clergy, including civil society in the region have not seen the imminent danger ahead…”

Mrs Amissah Arthur, who obviously was not happy about the current state of the region, said the authorities had let the people down.

“We have let our people down as key stakeholders… But thank God this conference has been instituted…I shudder but I dare to believe that all outcomes would be operationalized for the new Western Region we are craving to have”.

Tetrete Okuamoag Sekyim, Chairman of the conference, said the region had less to show in terms of development, hence the need for a united front of all stakeholders to share their expertise to enhance its growth.

“The Conference, I believe, must become a machinery to drive the development agenda as we work with the government to act now for development,” he said.

It would help build a consensus on the cultural core values of the people, enhance security of communities, create employment, protect the environment, and better spatial planning among other things.

Tetrete Sekyim expressed the hope that it would propose relevant methodologies in ending the illegal mining (galamsey) menace and develop a strategic plan for development.

Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, urged participants to help find a balance in terms of socio-economic indicators.

“ Our development must be envisioned through varied lenses for the sake of equity and equality.”

He acknowledged the roads and infrastructure imbalances and charged the various assemblies to focus on their medium-term development plans to spur growth.

“Let also use this conference to set a new Western Region agenda, on which development is hinged…” the Minister said.

Professor John Victor Mensah at the Economic Department, University of Cape Coast, said all development plans must be implemented to the letter should there be any visible growth in the shortest possible time.

“Ours is to implement all local plans and carefully monitor to assess whether or not there is progress…we need not to abandon development indicators in the local plan for anything”.

He charged all leaders across board; traditional authorities, district chief executives, the Regional Coordinating Council, CSOs and the media to be apt in playing meaningful roles for the region’s development.

GNA

