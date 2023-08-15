TUC, ILO hold workshop on capacity development

By Comfort Sena Fetrie-Akagbor

Tamale, Aug. 15, GNA – Mr David Marcos, the Project Manager of Productivity Ecosystems for Decent Work and Officer in-charge of ILO in Ghana, has underscored the importance of productive labour in economic consolidation.

He said high productivity drove economic growth by creating opportunities for more investment in the country.

Mr Marcos was speaking at a two-day workshop on capacity development, productivity and decent work for workers in the northern sector.

It was organised by the Trades Union Congress (TUC) in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

Mr Marcos, however, said it was critical to use technology to improve productivity to increase investments, adding that labour productivity was directly linked to improved standards of living in the form of higher consumption.

Mr Cosmus Hassen Alhassan, the Representative of Ghana Employers Association in the Northern Region, said the productive workplace concept was built upon a foundation of collaboration, mutual respect and open dialogue.

He said productivity and decent work were essential to create a balanced and sustainable work environment for businesses to enhance the country’s economy.

Mr Alhassan said high productivity of workers translated into large and quality products at lower prices, which inured significantly to the benefit of customers and society.

He urged the government to partner Workers Unions to promote innovative workplace practices to drive efficiency and minimise disruptions to productivity.

He advised workers to be united and have collective strength to drive positive change of productivity at their workplaces.

Mrs Felicia Krajah, the Northern Regional Secretary of TUC, stated that increased productivity translated to higher wages and better working conditions.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

