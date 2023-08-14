Wa East MP supports two SHS with food stuff

By Philip Tengzu

Loggu, (UW/R), Aug. 14, GNA – Dr. Godfred Seidu Jasaw, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Wa East Constituency has supported two Senior High Schools (SHSs) in his constituency with food stuff to ease the feeding challenges there.

The beneficiary schools are the Loggu Community Day SHS and the Funsi SHS, which are the only second cycle institutions in the Wa East District.

The foodstuff included 10 bags of rice, four bags of maize and two gallons of cooking oil to be distributed among the two schools while waiting for the government’s intervention.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the Loggu Community Day SHS after handing over the items, Dr. Jasaw said his intervention was in response to the general feeding challenges facing second-cycle institutions in the country and some reports of acute food shortage in the two schools he had received.

“I realised that this is a dire situation we are in, so I am here to donate my widow’s mite to the District Director of Education for onward distribution to the schools.

“I hope that this helps. I hope that our kids will be peaceful in their minds to learn and come out with the flying colours we expect”, he stated.

Madam Ayishatu Ibrahim, the Wa East District Director of Education, thanked the MP for his continued commitment to supporting the education sector in the district since he assumed office as the MP.

She said his support had led to improvement in the outcome of the students who completed Junior High School and transitioned into Senior High School.

She said the food stuff received would help reduce the challenges of the school management in feeding the students.

“Wa East (District) is blessed to have you because you have been supporting more especially in the education sector and I believe these foodstuffs will go a long way to support our students”, Madam Ibrahim said.

She prayed for God’s continued blessing to the MP so that he would also continue to support the children in the district.

Dr. Jasaw, later donated a wheelchair and a sewing machine to a person with disability seamstress apprentice at Hambagnakolee, a deprived farming community in the Wa East District to aid her in her apprenticeship training.

The MP said the support followed a report he received on how the disabled young woman, Ms. Baapiirezoo, struggled to move from her house to the training centre, which was quite distant from the house.

Dr. Jasaw said he was touched by the report and decided to support her and encouraged the young woman to make good use of the items to complete her training successfully and gave the assurance that he would assist her with a shop and start-up kits after her training.

Madam Agnes Saayoe, the apprentice’s trainer, thanked the MP for his support to Ms. Baapiirezoo said it would help make her mobile.

“Even when it rains, she crawls to work and by the time she gets to the workplace, her clothes get dirty. This wheelchair and the sewing machine will bring great relief to her”, she indicated.

