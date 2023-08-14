Trinity Lutheran Congregation Women Fellowship donates to TGH Children’s Ward

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, Aug. 14, GNA – Members of the Women Fellowship of the Trinity Lutheran Congregation in Tema, as part of its monthly celebration, have donated assorted items to the Children’s Ward of the Tema General Hospital.

Ms Akua Obempeh, a member of the fellowship who presented the items on behalf of the group said the donation was also in fulfilment of its social responsibility and scripture teachings to care for others and help those in need.

The items included toiletries, detergents, biscuits, drinks, bottled water, and four sets of Omron thermometers.

She said the toiletries donated would help keep the surroundings of the children’s ward in good hygiene; the drinks, water, and biscuits would be used as snacks for the children on admission.

Ms Obempeh said the Omron thermometer enhanced the logistics of the ward by helping the nurses check the temperature of patients conveniently.

Ms. Frema Gyebi, an Enrolled Nurse at Tema General Hospital who received the items on behalf of the in-charge, commended the women fellowship for the gesture, stating that it would inspire others to support them.

