Unity of purpose is the secret, success of the early church – Bishop Prof Okechy

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, Aug. 9, GNA – Bishop Professor Gilbert Okechy, Founder and President of Word and Spirit Divinity College and Theological Seminary, West Africa, has emphasised the importance of the unity of the Church for successful propagation of the gospel.

He said the unity of purpose was the secret behind the success of the early Church and the christian denominations needed to understand they were of one Lord, one faith and one baptism all conflicts and misunderstandings within the body of Christ would cease.

Bishop Okechy said these at a graduation and an award ceremony of the College held in Ho in the Volta region on the theme: “The Prestige of Priesthood.”

The Bishop called on Christians to avoid act of divisiveness and endeavour to uphold the oneness of the body of Christ, knowing that they were of one God and Father of all, who was overall, in all, and living through all.

He said the College was established because of the outcry and heartbeat of this generation to seek for Biblical truth to eradicate the ignorance among Christian believers and to correct religious fanaticism.

It was also to correct prophetic errors which had turned the church of God apart and to help establish solid foundation of the Christian faith.

“Since our desire is not only to build up your spiritual capacity, but this divine college has also established a unique curriculum that will enlighten the spirit of man and make people discover their hidden potentials for self-reliance and national integrity.

Through qualitative, sound, comparative, impactful and balanced theological education, entrepreneurship, and skills acquisition training programmes,” he said.

The Founder said the college was focused on training and preparing men and women from various denominations for ordination and empowering them for the missionary work in the rural communities without any human doctrinal biases.

Eight people graduated with Doctoral Degree, 13 with bachelor’s degree, four with master’s and nine with diploma.

Some of the graduates who spoke to the Ghana News Agency were grateful to God for calling them for his work and to the President of the College for impacting their lives with the true undiluted word of God.

Pastor Denis Deladem Azumah, one of the graduates, speaking to GNA, said he hoped by the help of the holy spirit to save many souls and bring them into the kingdom of God.

There were prayers for the nation, the President Nana Addo and his Vice for God’s protection and divine wisdom as they continue to administer the affairs of the nation.

