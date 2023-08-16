Traders donate food items to AMA for 2023 Homowo Festivities

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi

Accra, Aug. 16, GNA – The Rawlings Park Petty Traders Association (RPPTA) donated food items to the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) in support of this year’s Homowo Festival.

The items included 20 packs of bottled water, 10 crates of egg, a gallon of palm oil, four bags of maize, 20 tubers of yam, and various non-alcoholic beverages.

They made the donation during a call to Madam Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, Chief Executive Officer, Accra Metropolitan Assembly.

Mr Samuel Buabeng, Public Relations Officer, RPPTA, who presented the items said it would aid the Assembly’s quest to assist the Ga Traditional Council prepare for a successful Homowo festival.

He thanked the Assembly for resolving their concerns and stated that the traders were delighted with the state of the Market, which had resulted in a boost in trading activity.

Mr Buabeng stated that the Association’s members were willing to support the Assembly’s intentions to rebuild the Park into a desirable Business enclave to encourage economic development.

Madam Sackey asked the traders to keep the park clean and organised to prevent congestion and adhere to the “operation clean your frontage” campaign.

She introduced Mr Douglas Annoful, the newly appointed Coordinating Director of the AMA, to the traders and informed them of plans to commemorate the Assembly’s 125th anniversary.

Mr Alfred Asiedu Adjei, the Presiding Member of the Assembly, and other Assembly officials were also present at the brief occasion.

