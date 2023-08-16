Three NGOs commission water and sanitary systems for Munsukwa community 

By Isaac Arkoh

Munsukwa (C/R), Aug. 16, GNA – GoFund and Davie Family Foundation in partnership with Alliance for Youth Development, both dedicated to empowering humanity for better lives, have donated mechanised water and sanitary systems to Munsukwa community in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese (AAK) District of the Central Region.

The more than 2000 residents of the settler community were thrown into a state of jubilation as their dream has been fulfilled.

The facilities had come as a permanent solution to their perennial search for water for domestic purposes, especially during the dry season.

The water system comes with an overhead water storage tank and the 8-seater sanitary system costing thousands of Cedis.

The recipients were full of gratitude to the NGOs as they anticipate a year-round accessibility of water.

Leading the NGOs at a ceremony to hand over the facilities, Ms Sarah Davie, founder of Davie Foundation who has been installed as Development Chief of the community, spoke of their determination to bring more development to the community.

She said facilities was a significant contribution to efforts at achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

She charged the community leaders to see to it that it was properly maintained and sustainably managed for water to flow all the time for all.

She pledged her commitment to the education of girls and called for strong collaboration by all stakeholders in creating more opportunities to enhance girls’ education.

“Let girls have the benefit of education to harness their full potential for the development of the country,” she stated.

She further promised to donate computers to the community school and set up an empowerment Fund to economically empower women to better themselves.

Mr Elvis Morris Donkoh, the Member of Parliament for the area, thanked the NGOs for working with them to transform lives for nearly two decades.

He urged the people to support him in his political endeavours to bring economic relief to all.

Nana Arthur I, Odikro of Munsukwa said the event marked the attainment of another milestone for the entire community with access to quality safe water.

“The community, highly appreciates your love. You have demonstrated once again your desire to address the basic needs of the people.

“You have shown that the little things that make a positive impact on the lives of the people meant a lot to you, and the people of Munsukwa can never hold back their gratitude to you,” he indicated.

GNA

