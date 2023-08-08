Learning will not kill you, NGO advises BECE candidates

By Naa Shormei Odonkor

Koforidua, Aug. 8, GNA – Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in underserved communities have been urged to study hard to pass the exams with excellence.

“Learning will not kill you. We were once like you, but we made it,” Ms Fidelia Fianko, the Team Lead for Empowering Minds, a non-governmental organisation in the Akuapem South Municipality of the Eastern Region, said.

“You must hunger to be a prominent person in the future. You can only do that if you pass your examination with flying colours.”

Ms Fianko was speaking to the final year pupils as part of a school visit to the Akuapem South Municipal Education Directorate to present 500 mathematics sets to the BECE candidates.

Candidates in eight schools, comprising Aburi Amanfo M/A, Aburi Demonstration, Aburi Presbyterian, Atakrom Amanfrom, Dumpong, Nsakye, Oboadaka, and Pokrom Nsaba junior high schools benefited.

Ms Fianko said the donation was to support the candidates to perform well in the exams even though they found themselves in underserved communities.

Empowering Minds aims at promoting education by providing basic teaching and learning materials to schools within the Akuapem South Municipality.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

