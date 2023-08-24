Tiler accused of robbing retired Nursing School Principal remanded

By Gifty Amofa

Trede (Ash), Aug.24, GNA – The Pakyi District Court has remanded a tiler, accused of robbing a retired Nursing School Principal of cash and electrical gadgets at gun point.

The plea of John Owusu, 20 years, was not taken and he is to be brought back to court on September 8, 2023.

Meanwhile one Kwame David, his alleged accomplice, is on the run.

Police Chief Inspector Christian Amartey told the Court presided over by Madam Dora Nsiah Jackson that Madam Margret Acquaah, the complainant, was a retired Principal of Tepa Nursing Training College, residing at Atwima Trede New Site whilst Owusu, the tiler, and Kwame David, now at large, were classmates at Yeji Abease Senior High School.

He said in 2022, the complainant employed Owusu as her house help but he worked for some time and left.

Prosecution said Kwame David also worked in her house for seven months and quit. Chief Inspector Amartey said the complainant paid David accordingly before leaving the house.

On December 18,2022, at about 1800 hours, the complainant was in her bedroom when the accused person and Kwame David entered and Owusu pointed a pistol at her head as David stabbed her neck with a screw roller and demanded for money.

The Court heard that complainant hit the screw roller and David’s hand entered her mouth and she bit it, however, they succeeded in robbing her of two Samsung mobile phones, HP laptop computer, decoder, a backpack and cash.

He said the Complainant managed to open her door and rushed to the police station where she made a formal complaint.

Police tracked the stolen phones to Yeji Abease and proceeded there to retrieve the two Samsung phones and the HP laptop with the assistance of the Yeji Police without arresting the accused person and his accomplice.

He said on August 16, 2023, at about 2000 hours, the Yeji Abease Police informed Trede Police that Owusu had been arrested and detained. Owusu was then handed over to Trede Police for further investigations, Chief Inspector Amartey said.

He said in Owusu’s cautioned statement, he admitted conspiring with Kwame David to rob the retiree.

Efforts were under way to arrest Kwame David to assist in investigation, the Court heard.

