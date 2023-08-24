Naomi Park wins Stockholm Junior Water Prize 2023

By Albert Futukpor, GNA

Tamale, Aug. 24, GNA – Naomi Park from the United States of America (USA) has received the prestigious Stockholm Junior Water Prize 2023 for her research on the removal of carbon dioxide and oil products from the ocean.

Her Royal Highness (HRH) Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden presented Park with her award during a ceremony at World Water Week in Stockholm, Sweden.

The ocean absorbs nearly a third of airborne carbon dioxide emissions, and 1.3 million gallons of crude oil are spilled into oceans every year.

Both issues continue to detrimentally affect marine biodiversity, and human health.

In her research, Naomi Park has developed a method to simultaneously remove these contaminants, and for this, she was announced the winner of Stockholm Junior Water Prize, an international competition where students between the ages of 15 and 20 present solutions to major water challenges.

Speaking on winning the prize, Park said, “I did this project in my high school. I joined our research programme as a freshman. It is just something that I wanted to do for fun. I never realised that I would get to this point. It is very much a shock right now.”

The Jury noted that “The winner is taking a troublesome waste product to help solve several of the pressing issues we face in the modern world. By using Styrofoam and creating a ‘sponge’ that absorbs both carbon dioxide and oil products from the ocean, this student built a model and tested it – in multiple conditions, even simulating ocean waves – with impressive results.”

The winner was presented with her prize during an award ceremony at World Water Week by HRH Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, the Prize’s Official Patron.

The Diploma of Excellence was awarded to Ayse Pelin Dedeler from Türkiye for her study on how to capture microplastics with magnetic nano-absorbents and remove them from the water using strong magnets.

The People’s Choice Award went to Fernando de Silva Hernández and Carlos Erquizio from Mexico, completing the line-up of winners.

The Stockholm Junior Water Prize has been organised every year since 1997 by the Stockholm International Water Institute, SIWI, with Xylem as Founding Partner.

“The Stockholm Junior Water Prize is a tribute to an entire generation of motivated young people, eager to tackle the greatest challenges of our time. Their passion, ingenuity, and determination to be part of a better future, is truly inspiring. It is also a stark reminder that we must all do our part, and we must do it now,” Karin Gardes, the Acting Executive Director of SIWI, said.

Patrick Decker, Xylem’s CEO, said the next generation of water innovators was already making a difference today, as all the Stockholm Junior Water Prize participants showed.

He said he joined 22,000 Xylem colleagues and many partners around the world in honouring their big ideas and bold ambitions.

