Thirteen pregnant girls sit for BECE in Nkwanta South 

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/ R), Aug. 07, GNA- Thirteen pregnant teenage girls are among the candidates writing the Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region.

A total of 1,982 candidates from 73 schools both public and private are sitting for the examination at six centres within the Municipality.

Some of the girls indicated in an interview with the Ghana News Agency that they were prepared and determined to write their exams to enable them to enjoy the free Senior High School.

They said the pregnancy could not be a hindrance to their education, adding that, they had realised their mistakes, therefore, nothing would stop them from pursuing their education to the Senior High School level.

Mr Lawrence Antwi, the examination coordinator at Kechiebi Centre told GNA two female candidates were absent.

Mr Bright Kwame Lenwah, Municipal Chief Executive, Nkwanta South, asked the invigilators not to compromise the system by aiding the candidates to engage in examination malpractice.

He said the examination was a foundation to move the candidates towards a better future, thus the invigilators must refrain from helping them to cheat.

The MCE said he was impressed with last year’s results and was optimistic that this year’s candidates would perform better than last year’s.

He promised to offer a scholarship to a candidate who would emerge as the overall best.

GNA

