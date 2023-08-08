Obuasi MCE visits BECE centres, urges candidates to eschew malpractices 

By Yussif Ibrahim

Obuasi (Ash), Aug. 07, GNA – Mr Elijah Adansi-Bonah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Obuasi, has visited some examination centres designated for the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE)

The MCE, who was accompanied by officials of the Municipal Education Directorate motivated the pupils and counselled them to desist from all forms of examination malpractices as they sat for their final examination.

Among some of the centres visited by the MCE and his entourage were Obuasi Senior High Technical School, AngloGold Ashanti School and the Obuasi Cluster of Schools.

Interacting with the media after touring the centres, Mr Adansi-Bonah expressed satisfaction with how the examinations were conducted, especially the security arrangements.

He said the students had been adequately prepared for the exams through the effective collaboration between the Assembly and the Education Directorate.

“We have collaborated with the education directorate to prepare the students for these exams through a series of mock exams,” the MCE said

He added: “I am optimistic that the efforts put in place will translate into good results by the students.”

He indicated that Obuasi had a longstanding history of excelling in BECE, a feat he was optimistic, would be maintained.

On security, the MCE who chairs the Municipal Security Council, said measures had been put in place to forestall the incidence of violence during and after the examinations.

“Post examinations violence is becoming rampant these days, the security personnel are ready to prevent any group or schools from attacking the other,” he assured.

Mr George Alfred Koomson, the Municipal Education Director was happy about the attendance, especially the presence of all female candidates for the first day.

He reiterated that the pupils had been adequately prepared, having done between three to four mock examinations ahead of the BECE.

About 2,519 candidates made up of 1,221 boys and 1,298 girls are writing the examination at three designated centres in the Obuasi Municipality.

GNA

