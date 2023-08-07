Narcotics Commission supports 2023 BECE candidates with mathematical sets 

By Naa Shormei Odonkor

Koforidua, Aug 07, GNA – The Eastern Regional Command of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has provided mathematical sets to candidates writing this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in four separate schools in the Eastern Regional Capital, Koforidua.

The mathematical sets were distributed to candidates who are members of the Drug Awareness Clubs, which were recently established by the narcotics commission as part of its broader strategy to combat the threat of drug abuse among young people in the Eastern Region.

Ms Irene Okyere, Eastern Regional NACOC Officer-In-Charge of Drug Awareness Clubs, said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency that the gesture was a partnership with a benevolent philanthropist to motivate members of the drug awareness clubs and boost their performance.

Presently, she said, the Commission has successfully established 15 clubs in 15 junior and senior high schools, with each club boasting a membership of at least 40 students.

She expressed confidence that with an overall membership of approximately 1000 just in the first few months of their formation, they would be able to have a positive influence on their peers.

“The Drug Awareness Club aims to ensure that the youth are well informed about the harmful effects of substance abuse,” Ms Okyere said.

She further said: “The Commission, in partnership with the District Assemblies and the Ghana Education Service, is currently organising an educational tour to encourage more students to join the Drug Awareness Club.”

According to research by the commission, a sizable portion of young people abuse drugs because of unfavourable peer pressure and curiosity. These young people also frequently seek advice from their friends when dealing with personal issues.

Ms Okyere said the NACOC decided to establish drug awareness clubs in schools and developed an instruction manual for managing the clubs.

She indicated that the manual covers many topics, such as goal setting, leadership, self-management skills, career guidance, and effective communication skills.

