The hour has come for the NPP to take Akatsi North seat – Aspirant 

By Ewoenam Kpodo

Ave-Dakpa (V/R), Aug 9, GNA – Mr Prosper Kofi Patu, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant for Akatsi North, has asked delegates to endorse his candidature to pull a surprise in the 2024 general election.

As the research officer since the creation of the constituency in 2012 and having worked with its chairmen and parliamentary aspirants, he was the right person to contest for the party to end the reign of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the constituency, Mr Patu said.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after filing his nomination, he said delegates should choose a candidate, who would wrest the parliamentary seat from the NDC.

“I realise that the hour has come because there have been some shortfalls and I’m here to correct those ones. I don’t want to be a candidate just by name but to take the seat for the NPP,” Mr Patu said.

“The hour has come for the NPP to take the parliamentary seat. We want to take that seat.”

Described by others as a workaholic, result-oriented and dedicated to the development of Akatsi North, he said because of his appealing nature the party would easily get the larger constituents to vote for him to win the seat.

“It has never happened in Akatsi North before – since 2012 up till now. They only bring people who are not known and we have to beg people to accept them. Marketing them becomes a problem,” he said.

“But I’m grateful to God that the hour has come for Akatsi North to have a leader who will listen to them, attend to them, pick their calls and even when they need his help, the person will be here for them.”

He noted that after the primaries, he would take steps to ensure unity among party members and work towards reinstating suspended constituency executives to present a united front for victory in the 2024 election, saying; “There is strength in unity.”

So far, four persons, including the District Chief Executive, Mr Simon Peter Kofi Ofosu, Mr Paul Ayra and Mr Justice Dogbey have picked nomination forms and are expected to submit them by Thursday, August 10.

Mr Alex Mensah Adenyo, Secretary, Akatsi North NPP, who recounted past struggles to get candidates to contest on the party’s ticket in the NDC-dominated area, said the situation had changed and that the party had become more attractive, making more of the youth willing to work for its victory.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

