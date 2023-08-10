NPP Primaries: Akatsi South MCE files nomination forms, pledges to expand party’s support base 

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (V/R), Aug. 9, GNA -Mr Kofitsey Martin Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive for Akatsi South, has assured the rank and file of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of expanding the support base of the party in the area.

He said the NPP in Akatsi South needed to get the grounds running for transformation and expansion ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Mr Nyahe said these in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Akatsi after filing his nomination forms to contest in the upcoming parliamentary primaries race.

Mr Nyahe, who is also a former Akatsi South Constituency Chairman and parliamentary primaries candidate for the NPP, disclosed that it was time they worked together to make the party more vibrant in the area.

He said he was coming to get more numbers for the party for victory in 2024 and not just coming to win the parliamentary race.

Mr Nyahe would contest with Mr Mawuli Ocloo Egos, the party’s Constituency Secretary, who has since picked his form to contest.

Both aspirants have since called for a decent style of campaigning during the entire season.

GNA

