Divine Bosson files to contest Ho Central NPP parliamentary primaries 

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, Aug. 09, GNA – Mr Divine Bosson, Ho Municipal Chief Executive, Tuesday, has filed nomination forms to contest parliamentary primaries of the Ho Central Constituency on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He is the first of three aspirants to complete the filing and was thronged by party and non-party admirers, who acquired the nomination documents on his behalf.

The MCE, who was accompanied by his wife, said he had accepted the call to lead due to the trust vested in his leadership, and that the decision was made upon an extended consultation that involved Party and non-Party members, traditional and religious leaders among others, all who had endorsed his bid.

“I want to announce to the universe that the elephant has moved. Something is going to happen in Ho Central.”

Mr Theophilus Foli, Chairman of the Constituency Elections Committee, received the forms which included a cheque for the amount for filing fees, and Mr Richard Nubor, the Research and Elections Officer, subjected them to scrutiny.

Mr Frank Ahaze, Constituency Chairperson of the NPP, said the MCE’s advance met the vision to “wrestle the NDC,” which he said would require a “strong candidate,” and thus rising to sacrifice self for the cause was appreciated.

He said the contest for the candidature should conclude as peaceful and in the interest of the Party.

The MCE, in his remarks after tendering, noted how he had laboured from a humble beginning, drawing motivation and strength from the Party, and promised a decent campaign and a sure win.

“I will not be referred to as a former parliamentary candidate in 2025. I want to be referred to as an MP, and I need your support,” he stated.

Addressing supporters after the brief process, Mr Bosson said his run offered an enhanced quality of choice for the Constituency, and that the people should consider a change of parliamentary leadership to effect development.

“I want to send a caution to my opponents that the constituency is not property. It was a privilege given to them, but they have failed us woefully.

“As MCE for less than two years, I think I have rendered service to the people, and when I become MP, I will truly serve the people. I will represent them, and I will be an advocate for them.”

“I have the experience and I will bring development to Ho Central,” the MCE added.

Filing of nominations in the Constituency ends Thursday, August 10, and the two others; Millicent Sokro, a public health nurse, and Roland Fiakpui, an entrepreneur, are yet to return their forms.

GNA

