Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple clears air on his ‘Independent’ agenda

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Dzodze (V/R), Aug. 9, GNA – Mr Gabriel Kwabla Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple, a candidate in the 2023 National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries in Ketu North, has debunked rumours of his plans to contest the Constituency seat as an independent candidate.

Mr Kwamigah-Atokple said in a press release made available to the Ghana News Agency that though there were unresolved grievances during the May 13 primaries, he was content with events.

“I am, by this release, putting this matter to rest perpetually; I hereby wish to place on record that I am not going to contest the 2024 Parliamentary elections as an independent candidate,” the statement said.

The statement said though some people approached him after their primaries to leave the party and run as independent candidate, he did not heed their counsels because of his loyalty to the party and renewed pledge not to betray his supporters.

“My commitment to our party’s principles and collective goals has not in any way wavered. I remain a staunch and devoted member of the NDC, throughout the campaign.”

“I am humbled by the support and encouragement I received. I cannot betray their trust by working against the unity of the party,” he said.

The statement referred to an undertaken they signed prior to their primaries not to contest independent if any candidate lost and pledged his readiness to serve the party in any capacity if called upon.

Mr Kwamigah-Atokple told Ghana News Agency that he had no qualms with Edem Agbana, the eventual winner of the primaries and ready to offer the necessary support to him.

He called on the party faithful to support Mr Agbana and work with him so they could collectively prosecute the agenda of the NDC party to win the 2024 general elections.

Mr Kwamigah-Atokple contested in the May 13, NDC primaries in Ketu North Constituency with seven other candidates but came fourth with 174 votes out of 1254 valid votes cast, losing to Mr Edem Agbana, who would now contest on the party’s ticket in the 2024 election.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

