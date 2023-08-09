Prioritise needs of students ahead of examination periods – Anloga MP

By Bernard Worlali Awumee

Anloga (V/R), Aug. 9, GNA – Mr Richard Kwame Sefe, the Member of Parliament for Anlo Constituency, has asked all actors in the education enterprise to prioritise the needs of students earlier, than only during examination times.

He asked his constituents and other stakeholders to avoid examination days and rather prioritise the educational needs of students in earnest.

The law maker made this known to the Ghana News Agency, after he toured some 2023 BECE centres.

“As an educationist, I believe that whatever we need to do must be done from the beginning, we don’t need to wait till they are going to write exams before we come to their aid,” Mr Sefe said.

He showed gratitude to all those who supported the over 1,500 candidates within the district to make the BECE possible.

In this regard, he promised to give the current JHS 1 and 2 students special treatment till they all completed Junior High School.

“If we want to achieve something great, we must start working on it earlier, It is only then that we can be very sure of reliable results. So, for me, I have pledged to dedicate my resources to those in forms one and two currently,” Mr Sefe affirmed.

He also wished the BECE candidates’ success in their ongoing final exams, urging them to relax and write with ease.

Mr Sefe also expressed worry about the failure of the Ghana Education Service to analyse and produce the 2022 BECE results reports till date, which he believed would serve as a guide to the preparation of the 2023 exams.

The district is presenting about 1,792 candidates for this year’s exams, made up of 984 males and 808 females drawn from 62 schools.

M. Kwame Sefe promised to extend his support to those that would come out successfully and be willing to continue their education or learn a trade.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

