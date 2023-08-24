‘Swedruman’ marks Abangye festival

By James Esuon

Agona Swedru (C/R), Aug 21, GNA – The Chiefs and people of Agona Swedru have celebrated their 2023 Annual Abangye festival, to seek the transformation of lives and infrastructure to raise the living standards of the citizenry.

The celebration of the festival was suspended last year due to the sudden demise of Nana Kobena Asiedu Botwe II, the Swedruhene who was also the Adontenhene of the Nyakrom Traditional Area.

Nana Kweku Esieni V, the Regent of Agona Swedru, addressing the gathering said their ancestors who came to settle in Agona Swedru some 360 years ago, initiated the festival.

He said the essence, was to pray for protection and good health of the entire citizens from the gods, for their businesses to boom throughout the year.

It was also in remembrance of their ancestors who shed their blood and toil fought to bequeath the authentic culture and tradition to generations.

The Regent announced that the Annual festival would be celebrated next year August 2024, to raise funds for the development of the town.

Nana Esieni, who is also Nifahene of Agona Swedru, appealed to the youth to endeavour to protect and preserve the rich cultural heritage of their forefathers to aid the prosperity of all.

He announced that the ‘Swedruman’ Council of Chiefs had made massive changes in funeral celebrations by the citizens in its quest to reduce huge expenditures incurred during funerals.

The Regent of Swedru said most parents and guardians were struggling to cater for their ward’s education, hence the changes, to ease their burden when bereaved.

He announced that the council had also come out with by-laws to ban children of school going age from selling iced- water and other items during school hours, adding that recalcitrant parents and guardians whose children would be caught indulging in the act would pay a penalty.

The Regent cautioned people who have acquired plots of land for years and had left them overgrown with weeds to clear them to avoid being charged or the land seized by the council.

He called on the Agona West Municipal Assembly’s Physical Planning Unit, to enforce building laws to safeguard residents of newly developed estates in the Municipality.

GNA

