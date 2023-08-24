Russia extends pre-trial detention for WSJ reporter again

Moscow, Aug2, (dpa/GNA) – A Russian court has again extended the pre-trial detention of US reporter Evan Gershkovich, detained for alleged espionage, by three months.

The FSB, Russia’s domestic intelligence service, had asked for the extension which now lasts until November 30, according to the Moscow court.

The Wall Street Journal correspondent was arrested in March. His pre-trial detention had last been extended until the end of August. The paper and Gershkovich reject the FSB accusations.

The proceedings were again held behind closed doors, Moscow media reported. The hearing was not held in public, due to the “secret documents” in the case.

The United States is demanding Gershkovich’s release. There has been speculation that there will be an exchange of prisoners between Russia and the US, as has happened in the past.

Gershkovich 31, was detained by the FSB secret service in Ekaterinburg, a city in the Urals. He is accused of collecting secret information on Russia’s military-industrial complex, for US agencies.

The Wall Street Journal says Gershkovich, went about his work with official accreditation. Many US media subsequently withdrew their correspondents from Moscow, because of feared political persecution by the Russian state.

If convicted, Gershkovich, a US citizen with Russian roots, faces up to 20 years in prison.

GNA

