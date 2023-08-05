SWAG appoints election committee ahead of October Elections

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Aug.5, GNA – The leadership of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has appointed an elections committee to steer affairs of its upcoming elections slated for October 2.

SWAG would go to the polls on the said date to elect its new executives to take charge of the association for the next four years.

The newly appointed members were Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu, a patron of the Association as Chairman with former Secretary General of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Richard Akpokavie Esq as Vice Chairman.

Mr Mathias Tibu, Gloria Commodore and Kwabena Osei Tutu have also been appointed as members of the committee.

A statement released by leadership of the association noted that it would in the coming days announce vacancies which would be contested for.

Nominations for the various positions would be open from Monday, August 28 to Friday, September 15.

