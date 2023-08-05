Kumasi to host Ghana’s final AFCON qualifier against Central African Republic

By Christian Kobby Quarshie

Accra, Aug. 05, GNA – The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has approved the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as the venue for Ghana’s final match against the Central African Republic in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The Black Stars would lock horns with their Group E counterparts on September 7, with hopes of booking a ticket to the continental tournament in Ivory Coast next year.

The four-time champions would need to avoid defeat at a venue known as a fortress to make it to the party.

The last time the Black Stars tasted defeat at the football capital was against South Africa 23 years ago.

Ghana has won twice and drawn thrice in its last five qualification games, earning nine points, ahead of Angola and Central African Republic.

All teams in group E of the qualifiers still stand a chance of making it to next year’s AFCON except for Madagascar who are trailing.

The Chris Hughton-led team is seeking to make it to the tournament, seeking to break their over forty-year trophy drought.

GNA

