Support pregnant teenagers to return to school after delivery -Non-formal Director 

By Isaac Kwaku Gyedu

Bibiani (WN/R), Aug. 3, GNA – Mr. Emmanuel Biri, the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Director for Non- Formal Education, has urged parents to ensure that their teenage expectant mothers go back to school after giving birth.

Mr Biri, who said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Bibiani, pointed out the parents needed to play their roles effectively to help achieve the Sustainable Development Goal, which focused on all-inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

Mr Biri encouraged students particularly female students to focus on their academic work because it was the cornerstone of every developed nation.

“If you give your all towards education today, you will grow into responsible adults who will contribute your quota towards the development of the country,” he added.

He cautioned parents who were in the habit of mentally and physically assaulting their children because they got pregnant as teenagers to desist from that, but rather encourage them to get back to school after delivery.

The Director also urged parents to endeavour to provide their wards especially the girl child with their basic needs when they are in school.

Mr Biri urged Ghanaians to patronize the activities and programmes of the Non-Formal Education Programme, irrespective of their educational background to help promote better education for development in the country.

GNA

