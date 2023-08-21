Sudan’s cattle exports continue amid clashes: ministry

KHARTOUM, Aug. 21, (Xinhua/GNA) — Sudan’s Ministry of Animal Resources and Fisheries, announced on Sunday the country had exported 2.7 million heads of cattle so far this year.

“Livestock export to Saudi Arabia and other countries continued, despite the war circumstances,” the ministry’s Undersecretary Hasan Mugrari said in a statement.

In order to make up for the suspension of exports from Khartoum state due to the war, the ministry has set up slaughterhouses in other states to export meat, he said. According to statistics by the country’s Animal Production Research Center, Sudan has about 107 million heads of cattle.

Livestock contributes to more than 25 percent of Sudan’s export revenues, and more than 20 percent of its GDP.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Khartoum and other areas since April 15, resulting in at least 3,000 deaths and more than 6,000 injuries, according to figures released by the Sudanese Health Ministry.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

