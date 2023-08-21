CSR Training Institute to Launch Ghana-Based CSR/ESG Institute

Accra, Aug. 21, GNA – The CSR Training Institute has rolled out a series of activities to celebrate its 10-year anniversary and the launch of the Ghana-based Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)/Environment Social and Governance (ESG) Institute on August 23, 2023.

The Institute, established in 2013, has consistently prioritised excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction and has experienced significant growth since then as a programme partnership with McGill University.

Ms. Tina Nkansah Akuamoah, Programmes Manager of the CSR Institute, who said this in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, also noted that it had now emerged as a prominent global thought leader, renowned for its expertise in integrating and aligning business, environmental, and social values.

The 10th anniversary, along with the launch of the Ghana CSR-ESG Institute, is therefore a significant milestone that signifies a remarkable journey of expansion and achievement.

“Working in the space where theory meets practise, the Institute is fanatical about avoiding ivory tower academic rhetoric and producing programmes, lectures, and advisory work that produces meaningful value with an interactive, engaging approach to assignments and programmes,” Professor Wayne Dune, Founder and President of the CSR Institute, was quoted as saying.

He attributed the feat chalked out so far to faculty, alumni, partners, and stakeholders globally and said that the Institute had made significant strides over the last decade, including the training of 43 people from different countries and 127 organisations.

It has also conducted programmes in 15 different countries and all six continents, as well as trained over 993 individuals ranging from field staff to CEOs and Cabinet Ministers.

Through its founder, it has delivered keynote lectures for over 50 events in 19 different countries and provided over 70 bursaries worth over $75,000 to support community leaders, NGOs, and others to attend.

Again, it chaired and served on the board of major sustainability events and programmes in Africa, Asia, and Europe, as well as partnering with more than 20 major national and international organisations to develop and deliver programmes around the world.

“We are incredibly grateful to the SDG Advisory Unit of the Office of the President, our alumni, and other stakeholders across the world who have been integral to our success throughout this remarkable journey,” Professor Dunn said.

“This anniversary signifies the growing importance of the work and the immense potential that lies ahead as we continue to contribute to support an increasingly important area.”

The CSR Training Institute provides training, consulting, and strategic support to businesses, governments, and organisations worldwide.

As well, it makes available free online resources as part of its objective to democratise sustainability strategies and value-centric engagement.

Chirano Gold, Benso Oil Palm Plantation, Asante Gold, Baraka Impact, CSR Developments (GH) Ltd., and Ianmatsun Global Services are sponsors of the 10th Anniversary.

