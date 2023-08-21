Alleged leaders of neo-Nazi group go on trial in Germany

Jena, Germany, Aug 21, (dpa/GNA) – A trial of four alleged German neo-Nazis, accused of founding the far-right fighting group “Knockout 51” began on Monday in the eastern German city of Jena.

Prosecutors accuse the men of plotting assassinations of left-wing activists. Two of the defendants allegedly obtained illegal weapons.

The group, based in the nearby city of Eisenach, began plotting to kill members of the left-wing extremist scene in April 2021 or earlier, according to federal prosecutors.

Strict security measures were in place at the courthouse in Jena on Monday morning for the first day of the proceedings, with members of the public watching the trial, checked by security both outside the building and again before entering the courtroom.

GNA

