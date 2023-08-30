NGO extends WASH activities to GRPTU members 

By Samuel Dodoo

Accra, Aug. 30, GNA-Janok Foundation, a community-based organisation (CBO) in the Ablekuma Central District of the Greater Accra Region, has educated drivers at the Kaneshie-Takoradi Station on Water, Access, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) activities.

This forms part of the commemoration of the Ghana WASH Week on the theme: “Safety Managed WASH for all – Every Contribution Counts.”

It was aimed at sensitising the public on waste segregation and disposal, personal environmental hygiene and how to protect water bodies from pollution.

The programme was held in partnership with the Ghana Coalition of Non-Governmental Organisations in the health sector and drew drivers from the Ablekuma Central Taxi Drivers’ Union and the Kaneshie-Elubo-Takoradi, Peugeot Bus Express Union.

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union drivers were also educated on how to use the newly introduced “Clean Ghana App” to help monitor sanitation issues in their stations, to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

They were also introduced to the “Let’s Talk Ghana App,” used to report to the District Assemblies overflowing containers, missed collection of waste and illegal dumping of waste by dialling *920*58# on their phones to download the App.

Madam Jane Amerley Oku, the Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, expressed concern about the combined effect of unhygienic conditions, which caused people to frequent the hospitals, hence the need to educate the public to live in a clean environment.

She said diseases such as diarrhoea, cholera and more seriously the recent COVID outbreak were related to poor environmental hygiene and that it was important to increase efforts towards the attainment of SDG ‘6’.

Madam Oku called on the drivers to continuously promote good hygiene to complement the existing efforts of the government.

Mr Alex Kwesi Forson, the spokesperson for the Kaneshie Takoradi and Cape Coast drivers expressed gratitude to the CBO for bringing the WASH programme to their station.

The Foundation later presented hand sanitisers to the Union.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

