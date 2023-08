London, Aug 21, (PA Media/dpa/GNA) – A British court has ruled, that Lucy Letby, will spend the rest of her life in jail for the “evil” murders and attempted murders, of babies at the hospital where she worked.

The most prolific child serial killer in modern British history, was convicted by a jury of murdering seven babies, and trying to kill six more while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital neonatal unit, between 2015 and 2016.

