Seven sitting MDCEs to contest NPP primaries in UWR

Wa, (UW/R), Aug. 21, GNA – Seven sitting Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) in the Upper West Region have filed their nomination to contest the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Primaries in orphan constituencies of the party in the region.

The NPP has eight orphan constituencies out of eleven in the region.

They are Wa Central Constituency, Jirapa Constituency; Daffiama-Bussie-Issah Constituency; Lawra Constituency; Sissala West Constituency; Wa East Constituency; Wa West Constituency and the Nadowli-Kaleo Constituency.

A certified list of the 21 aspirants in the region made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Wa indicated that out of the eight, the DCE for Nadowli-Kaleo, Madam Katherine T. Lankono, is the only DCE not contesting in the primaries.

Madam Lankono, however, contested the primaries in 2019 and lost to Elvis Botaah, a two-time Parliamentary Candidate of the NPP (2016 and 2020) in the Nadowli-Kaleo Constituency.

Wa Central Constituency will have Mr Abdul Nayaro Issahaku, Issahaku Tahiru Moomin, the MCE and Hajia Humu Anadu, the 2020 Parliamentary Candidate for the Wa Central Constituency.

Wa East Constituency has Dr. Sule Mahama Kandia, the DCE; Mr Salifu Yakubu and Mr Alitu Issac, a former DCE for Wa East.

Mr Nadi Imoro Sanda, the DCE and 2020 Parliamentary candidate and Mr Abdul Mujeeb Issah Kele would contest Daffiama-Bussie-Issa Constituency.

Mr Stephen Yir-eru Engmen, a former Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority (NDA); Mr Joseph Yeng Faalong and Mr Jacob Domekakpier Dery, the MCE for Lawra Constituency.

Sissala West Constituency will have Mr John-Bosco Luri Tia; Mr Salifu Naluwie Baluwie, the 2020 Parliamentary Candidate; and Madam Aisha Batong Hor, the DCE.

Wa West Constituency will be constested by Mr James Kpirifaatey; Madam Vida Diorotey, the DCE; Mr James Tengbiir Bobin and Mr Bukari Ali while Jirapa Constituency Madam Aisha Salifu and Mr Nicholas N. Soyiri, the MCE.

Nadowli-Kaleo Constituency has Mr Francis Xavier Kambotuu, who is standing unopposed.

The NPP opened nomination for its orphan constituency parliamentary primaries on July 11, 2023, and closed nomination on August 4, 2023.

Vetting and election of aspirants is expected to be held between September and December 2023.

