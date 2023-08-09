SEND Ghana donates to orphanage home to climax 25th anniversary

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Aug. 9, GNA – SEND Ghana, a subsidiary of SEND Foundation of West Africa, has donated items worth 10,000 cedis to the ‘New Life Nungua Children’s Home’ in Accra to climax their 25th anniversary celebrations.

The donation forms part of the vision and mission of the organisation to guarantee people’s rights and well-being for development.

The anniversary was on the theme: “ 25 Years Of Championing Transformative Social Accountability And Livelihood Security For The Poor And Vulnerable.”

Mr Siapha Kamra, Chief Executive Officer of SEND West Africa, during the donation, said the purpose for the donation was to remind the organisation of its mandate to provide for the marginalized people in society.

He said through their twenty-five years of existence, the organisation had noticed that providing for the poor and needy in communities aids in rapid development since they were the grassroots for effective change.

Mr Kamara noted that promoting equality among humans was a key solution to sustainable development, adding that when both men and women had equal access in economic participation and decision-making would help countries achieve peaceful societies, achieving full human potential and ensure good standard of living.

He said the reason for choosing New Life Nungua Children’s home was due to the same vision the Orphanage share with the organisation. Providing for the poor, needy, vulnerable and elderly is a tool for eradicating poverty.

“The support was taking place simultaneously in Sierra Leaon and Liberia, providing for the people living in the streets and donating to the prisons”, he added.

He urged all to do their part as a responsibility to help people who are struggling with poverty in order for them to be more productive for themselves rather than stigmatizing them, this he said would help in the development of Ghana.

Nii Afotey Botwe II, The Otinnor Chief and Founder of the New Life Nungua Children’s Home, expressed his gratitude for the support from SEND Ghana to help the children who are in need and vulnerable.

He urged all chiefs and officials at orphanage homes to play their roles effectively to aid in society growth.

He said this would serve as guide to the children to also be as generous and givers.

He thanked the organisation for donating such items as it was most needed and provided at the right time for the orphanage home.

The items donated included bags of rice, gallons of oil, bags of water, bags of cements, washing powders, box of soaps and toilet tissues.

SEND Ghana, Since 1998, have lived their vision of creating an equal and empowered society where rights and well-being are guaranteed for everyone, regardless of age, status, tribe, or gender in Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone.

Its goal has been to drive positive change and foster lasting impact in the lives of beneficiaries around the world.

Over the years, SEND West Africa, through its various programmes, has been at the forefront of promoting gender equality, advancing sustainable and climate-smart agricultural development strategies, and improving health and wellness.

It has also fostered open dialogues on issues confronting communities, ensuring that the poor and weak have a voice in critical decision-making processes.

GNA

