SEND GHANA donates to Yumba Special School, Shekhinah Clinic

By Albert Futukpor

Tamale, Aug. 9, GNA – SEND GHANA, a civil society organisation, has donated various items to Yumba Special School, and Shekhinah Clinic in Tamale to support their efforts at providing care for children with special needs and patients.

Yumba Special School, located in the Tamale Metropolis, which provides education for children with special needs, received plastic building blocks, picture colouring books, picture reading books, colour pencils, wall charts, thumb tags, foam mats, tissues, scissors, paper glue, magnetic drawing board and foam books.

Shekhinah Clinic, located in the Sagnarigu Municipality, which provides free medical care for the poor and destitute, received three sacks of rice, two sacks of sugar, two gallons of cooking oil, two cartons of tinned tomatoes and four cartons of milk.

The gesture formed part of activities to celebrate the 25th anniversary of SEND GHANA.

Mr Mohammed Mumuni, Regional Programmes Manager of SEND GHANA, who handed over the items to the authorities of the beneficiary institutions, said the gesture was in line with the vision of SEND GHANA to create an equal and empowered society where rights and well-being were guaranteed for all.

He recounted some of the projects undertaken by the organisation, which was established in August 1998 and said they had contributed to strengthening health care infrastructure, and enhanced livelihood security for the poor amongst others.

He said the organisation would adopt the Yumba Special School and undertake community level sensitisation to ensure that children with special needs, who were not in school, would be enrolled in school to realise their potential.

Representatives of the beneficiary institutions expressed gratitude to SEND GHANA for the gesture, saying the items had come at the right time to support their efforts.

Madam Fati Kuyini, Assistant Head at Yumba Special School, appealed to other organisations to emulate SEND GHANA’s gesture to come to the aid of the facility.

Meanwhile, SEND GHANA had issued a statement to commemorate its 25th anniversary, which said, “As we commemorate this significant milestone, we express our heartfelt gratitude to all our partners, donors, volunteers, project principals, and other stakeholders, who have been pivotal to our success.”

The statement said “Together, we have transformed challenges into opportunities, creating a legacy of positive change in the communities we serve.”

It gave assurance that “We are determined than ever to continue empowering the poor and vulnerable in advocating transformative policies that engender gender equality, social protection, improved health care, quality basic education for all, climate-smart agriculture. With your support, we can build a world where social accountability is the norm and livelihoods are secured for everyone.”

