Sanitation Ministry to begin enforcement exercise on household toilets

By Dennis Peprah

Bomaa, (A/R), Aug. 21, GNA – The Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources will undertake a nationwide enforcement exercise to ensure availability of toilet facility by every household, Dr Freda Prempeh, the Sector Minister, has said.

Under the exercise, the Ministry would deploy sanitation guards throughout the country to help landlords/landladies to construct household toilets.

Dr Prempeh, also the Member of Parliament for Tano North of the Ahafo Region, made this known in an interview with the media on Saturday after she and key staff of the Ministry had inspected on-going evacuation of some refuse dump sites in communities in the region.

The Ministry was collaborating with Zoomlion Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of Jospong Group of Companies, to clear 33 refuse dump sites in the region.

Already, the company had cleared eleven sites in communities including Terchire, Nsesreso, Jerusalem, Bourkrukruwa, Asukese and Bomaa in the Tano North Municipality.

Dr Prempeh said it was imperative that every landlord/ landlady made toilet facilities available and that under the exercise landlords/landladies who had no household toilets would be given some grace period to work on that.

However those whose houses had no toilets and failed to provide same within the grace period would be prosecuted, she said.

“There is no justification for landlords to deny tenants access to toilet facilities. In fact, we are going to ensure every household in the country has a toilet.”

“By doing so, the nation can improve its sanitation situation”.

She lauded Zoomlion for its commitment towards improving sanitation and entreated everybody to desist from indiscriminate disposal of refuse and plastic waste to save the environment.

GNA

