Glamorous display of timeless fashion trends at Accra Technical University fashion show

By Simon Asare

Accra, Aug. 21, GNA – Final year students of Accra Technical University’s (ATU) Fashion Design and Textiles Department made a cutting-edge fashion statement during the annual fashion show held at the National Theatre.

The jam-packed fashion night themed “Think Global Wear Local: Propelling the Wheels of Creativity and Sustainability through Fashion” witnessed over 350 final year students dazzle the runway with their unique styles.

The annual fashion show and exhibition seeks to encourage students to use creative and innovative abilities to come up with unique products which would help them create a niche for themselves.

The iconic piece of clothing and creativity from the final-year students was unforgettable and captivated audiences gathered in the auditorium.

Speaking at the fashion show, Professor Amevi Acakpovi, Acting Vice Chancellor of ATU, congratulated the creative talents for their hard work, urging them to soar high in their respective endeavours.

He stated the university’s objectives of fostering the concept of sustainability in all its programmes, including fashion.

“The ATU believes in the sustainability concept and has demonstrated this in all its facets, including the annual fashion show.

“Our final year students are showcasing their talents, which have been carefully unearthed, but the highly skilled faculty produced these beautiful designs mainly from local fabric but yet have a global appeal.

“I like to wish our final year well in all their endeavours, and may they exhibit their skills to the benefit of the nation,” he said.

Prof. Acakpovi also thanked the faculties, students, and all staff of ATU for propelling the image of the school not only locally but also on the international front as they continue to win awards.

Dr. John Kwaku Mensah Mawutor, University of Professional Studies Accra, who was the guest speaker, revealed that he was mesmerised by the performance of the students on the night.

He noted that fashion was one of the biggest drivers of the global economy and urged final-year students to be creative so as to meet global fashion trends.

Dr. Mawutor urged students to collaborate with one another and to seek guidance from top designers so that they can demonstrate their works both locally and internationally.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

