Rev Godson Gbloe advises Christians to win more souls for Christ

By Iddi Yire

Accra, Aug 07, GNA – Reverend Godson Gbloe, a Member of the International Executive Council of the Great Commission Church International (GCCI), has advised Christians to carry the Great Commission of Jesus Christ to all corners of the earth.

He urged them to win more souls into the Kingdom of God; adding that every Christian had been called to be a witness for Jesus Christ.

Rev Gbloe, who is the immediate past Second Vice Chairman of the GCCI Ghana National Council, gave the advice in his homily at the climax of the Men’s Ministry Week Celebration of GCCI Maranatha Assembly in Tema.

Speaking on the theme: “Possessing the Nations for Christ as Faithful Servants of God,” Rev Gbloe called for unity and love among Christians in the propagation of the Gospel of Jesus.

He reiterated that Christians unity and love was crucial in fulfilling the Great Commission of Jesus Christ.

He said in possessing the Nations for Christ, Christians must show love to one another; saying “Jesus said that we must love one another”.

Rev Gbloe appealed to Christians to avoid backbiting and gossiping among themselves.

He tasked the Men’s Ministry of GCCI Maranatha Assembly to continue to work together for the growth of the local Church.

Elder Geoffrey Tsekpo, the Chairman of the Men’s Ministry of GCCI Maranatha Assembly, urged his colleagues to continuously invest towards advancing the Kingdom of God.

GNA

