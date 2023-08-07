BECE takes off smoothly in Cape Coast  

By Victoria Agyemang

Cape Coast, Aug. 07, GNA – The Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) started in earnest in the Cape Coast Metropolis but with the challenge of the late arrival of examination materials.

The English Language paper, which was the first paper for the week-long examination began late in almost all the centres in the Metropolis, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited.

The paper, which was supposed to start at exactly 0900 hours prompt, was delayed 30 minutes at the scheduled time at some of the centres, the GNA checks revealed.

Some of the examination centres in the Metropolis include Mfantsipim School, Wesley Girls High School, Adisadel College, St Augustine’s and among others.

The GNA’s visit to some of the centres indicated that the delay was due to miscommunication between the Ghana Education Service and the police to escort the examination materials to the various centres.

When the GNA arrived at Mfantsipim School at 08:30 hours, 312 candidates made up of 191 males and 121 females were already seated anxiously waiting for the arrival of question papers.

The situation was not different at the other centres the team visited.

Efforts to reach the Regional Director to explain the delay were not successful.

Mr Isaac Baffoe, the Center Supervisor for Mfantsipim School told the GNA that one candidate was absent at the time.

Mrs Phyllis Asante-Krobea, the Cape Coast Metro Director of Education said a total of 3,988 comprising 2,067 females and 1,921 males from 102 schools were writing in Cape Coast Metropolis

She explained that 3,106 of the students were from public schools while 882 came from private schools.

She said there were three blind candidates sitting for the examination, but the number of deaf and dumb candidates was not readily available.

Mrs Asante-Krobea who was on a tour of various centres observed that the examination had been smooth and without incident.

She was hopeful that the candidates would come out successfully.

At the Regional level, a total of 68,049 candidates comprising 33,936 females and 34,113 males are writing at 221 examination centres.

In all, 52,949 candidates are with the public sector schools and 15, 100 with the private sector

Among the candidates writing the exams were 55 special needs candidates and four Ankaful inmates.

The specialities are low vision, hearing impairment, and autistic children, among others.

GNA

