Residents of Samenye appeal for rehabilitation of deplorable roads

By Emmanuel Gamson

Samenye (W/R), Aug. 21, GNA – Residents of Samenye and its adjoining communities in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region have expressed worry over the bad nature of roads within the areas.

According to them, contractors working on the Samenye to Half-Assini road had abandoned the site since 2020, leaving the road in a deplorable state.

The situation, they said, made commuting within the communities difficult, threatening their livelihoods.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Dr Patrick Ekye Kwesie, Leader of Western Nzema Youth League, said the only means of moving agricultural produce across the Jomoro Municipality was by road.

He indicated that commuters and drivers from Samenye through to Half-Assini, the Municipal capital to Newtown, which borders Ivory Coast in Jomoro Municipality, went through harrowing experience when plying the road.

“Cocoa, rubber, coconut, cassava and fish are the major produce from this stretch and we can confidently tell you that our only means of transportation is presently endangered,” Dr Kwesie added.

He called on the government to urgently initiate steps to rehabilitate the road to relief users of the road from the difficulties they went experienced when plying the road.

He added: “Improved road construction brings enormous communal acceleration economically, so we require urgent central government intervention to prevent economic activities from total collapse in the area”.

GNA

