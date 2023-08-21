MP donates food items to support Homowo celebration 

By Emelia Nkrumah



Accra, Aug. 21, GNA – Madam Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, Member of Parliament (MP) for La-Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly has donated food items to the La Traditional Council in support of the annual Homowo celebrations.



The gesture is to aid in the preparation of the traditional festive meals “kpokpoi” to fete residents and visitors.



The items included bags of maize, soft drinks, water and cash.

Homowo, according to Madam Sowah, was a time to unite, take stock of the past years and plan towards the coming years.

She reiterated the need to help with the Homowo festival, saying “Homowo festival was an annual festival and so it was beffiting to support the chiefs and the good people of La-Dadekotopon by presenting a little towards the festival.

Madam Sowah advised all especially the youth, to comport themselves in the celebration of Homowo and to desist from unproductive ventures and social vices.

She assured of maximum security during the celebrations and urged residents especially the youth to observe the sanctity of the festival and not to engage in violence and immoral acts.

Homowo means hooting at hunger which signifies the abundance of food after a severe famine.



The festival is an annual celebration among the Gas in the Greater Accra region to remind the people of the one-time famine.

