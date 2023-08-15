PSWU Youth commemorates 2023 International Youth Day

Accra, Aug. 15, GNA – The Youth Committee of the Public Services Workers’ Union (PSWU) of Trades Union Congress (TUC) Ghana, has commemorated this year’s International Youth Day.

With many activities to commemorate the day, the PSWU sought to activate youth’s interest in the nation’s socio-cultural development.

The Youth group observed the international day by organising activities that highlighted the role of the youth in championing issues of social development.

They had a zoom meeting on the topic “Voices of the Youth for Green Skills for Sustainable Development,” a radio discussion on GBC Uniiq FM to highlight the role of Trade Unions, and issues of concern to the youth.

The group also organised an outreach programme on some principal streets of Accra, sharing flyers and wielding placards with inscriptions such as,” Stand up for Just Transition”, “Stand up for Green Skills”, “Plant a Tree Today to Save the Environment”, “Climate Change should be a Concern to Everyone”, “Just Politics for Better Future,” among others.

They also joined the National Youth Council of TUC to donate sanitary pads to young girls of Kormantse Methodist Basic School and Kormantse M/A Basic School in the Central region

The donation formed part of steps to ensuring access to proper hygiene and empowering young girls to stay in school.

Mr Ebenezer Acheampong, the National Youth Chairman of PSWU, speaking to Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the activities, commended the leadership of the Union for their continuous support to the Youth Committee over the period.

Mr John Sampah, Deputy General Secretary of PSWU, highlighted the significance of the day, adding that, the Youth and Women Committees would continue to be an integral component of the PSWU.

Mr Abdoul Karim Ouedrago, an official of Building and Woodworkers International, who supported the activities, called on the Government to promote the welfare of workers and just politics in promoting workers’ rights.

The International Youth Day has been set aside by the United Nations to raise awareness on the importance of protecting the youthful generation by discussing their issues of concern and mobilising political will and resources to address them.

The International Youth Day is marked on August 12, every year.

The theme for this year’s day is “Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World.”

The PSWU is one of the 22 affiliates of the TUC (Ghana) with over 60 public sector organisations.

