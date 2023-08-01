Protect journalists covering Niger war

Accra Aug. 01, GNA – The Union of Journalists for African Free Press (UJPLA) has called on parties involved in the conflicts in Niger to ensure that journalists covering the insurrection are safe.

The call is contained in a statement signed by UJPLA President, Mr YAO Noël and sent to the Ghana News Agency.

“UJPLA calls on all parties to do everything possible to guarantee the freedom of movement and safety of all men and women working in the media in Niger or covering the conflict therein,” Mr Noël said.

He indicated that the call is based on the concerns that some journalists remained under surveillance and close monitoring of military authorities and worried that those journalists might face threats and coercion.

“The Union of Journalists for African Free Press (UJPLA) has been following with great interest the developments in Niger. UJPLA is very concerned that journalists may now face threats and coercion in Niger.

“Some journalists remain under surveillance and close monitoring of military authorities.”

He condemned any action that would impede, endanger, or attempt to silence the work of reporters in Niger.

He reiterated the UJPLA’s support to reporters and the entire community of men and women of the media in Niger.

He commended the work of civil institutions that had established mechanisms for following up and documenting possible violations of reporters’ rights.

He urged all journalists currently in Niger to continue to exercise their profession in safety, with responsibility and professionalism.

GNA

