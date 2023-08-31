Promoting green energy: AFREhealth installs solar system to supplement energy supply at KNUST 

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Kumasi, Aug.31, GNA – The African Forum for Research and Education in Health (AFREhealth), has installed a 30-kilowatt solar system to supplement the energy needs of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.

The $58,690.00 facility was funded by the National Institutes of Health, Fogarty International Center of the United States of America.

It is part of AFREhealth’s broader commitment to addressing climate change and supporting KNUST’s green energy agenda.

The solar system, which provides an alternative energy source, will help stabilize power supply and enhance academic and operational activities of the university.

The project was executed by the Starsight Energy Ghana Limited, a company that delivers end-to-end solar solutions to reduce energy cost.

Professor Rita Akosua Dickson, Vice-Chancellor of KNUST, speaking at the inaugural ceremony, expressed appreciation to the organization for assisting the university to advance its cause in addressing energy deficits, as well as promoting renewable energy sources.

Green energy sources, she said, were the way to go as nations strived to achieve the sustainable development goals (SDGs), especially the SDG seven (7) which speaks of ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all.

Prof. Dickson said the university would continue to seek efficient renewable green energy sources for sustainable energy supply for the university at a reduced cost.

AFREhealth is a pan-African organization dedicated to the advancement of health professions education, research, and service delivery by influencing a new inter-professional standard that will result in sustainable and continuous quality improvement for the African population.

It is registered as an international Non-governmental Organization in Ghana and has been in operation since its launch in 2016 and has its Secretariat at KNUST.

AFREhealth serves as a platform for knowledge generation, sharing and learning through its Technical Working Groups (communities of practice), webinars and Annual Symposium.

Institutional members have access to funding opportunities, expand their institutional knowledge by engaging in student clinical exchanges, sharing resources and publications, accessing university libraries and broaden exposure to national, regional, and global audiences through peer-reviewed publications.

GNA

