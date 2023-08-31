CDD-Ghana trains CSOs and Media practitioners in Oti Region

By Kingsley Mamore

WoraWora (O/R) Aug. 31, GNA-Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has organised a two-day workshop for 20 Civil Society Organizations and Media practitioners to enhance social accountability and advocacy.

It is also to improve public services at the local levels in the Oti Region.

The programme was organised to sensitise the participants an opportunity for learning, networking, and holding partnership to strengthen CSOs and journalists’ capacity to use data to support pro-poor policy advocacy and collective action to advance better local governance and inclusive development outcomes in the region.

Mr Mohammed Awal, Moderator of CDD-Ghana addressing the participants said the goal of the intervention was to improve local government accountability and service delivery through informed and active citizens and civil society collective action.

He said the training would deepen citizens efforts to promote accountable local governance for improved goods and social service delivery across selected districts in Ghana per their schedules.

Stating political and constitutional government, he said CDD-Ghana work to secure and increase the integrity and stability of the institutions and processes of Democratic representation and accountability.

Furthering his statement on Economic and Corporate Governance, he said the Organization aimed to increase the transparency, integrity, and effectiveness of government in its management of public assets and resources, contractual and other Transactional dealings with the business sector.

Mr Agbesi Latsu, team leader for media lauded the engagement level of the participants and their zeal to make a difference in their various media houses in Oti.

The participants described the training programme as enlightening and pledged their commitment to work towards achieving the goals of the project in their respective districts.

They said the training was beneficial because it would enable them to understand what is expected of them as citizens and more poised to detect the deficiencies in the provision of public service in their jurisdiction and demand accountability from local governance authorities.

GNA

