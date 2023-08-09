Philanthropist, Team CSR Ghana commission borehole in Abomayaw community  

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, Aug. 9, GNA – A philanthropist, Ms Temika James, from Chicago, in partnership with Team CSR Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organisation, has commissioned a borehole facility in the Abomayaw community in the Asuoagyaman District in the Eastern Region.

The borehole, worth about Ghc48, 000, is in commemoration of Ms James’s 50th birthday, and in honour of her late sister.

Ms James said after spending 19 days here in Ghana, in December, she fell in love with the country and since she had so many family and friends who wanted to come to celebrate with her, she decided to come back with them to celebrate her 50th birthday and give back to the society.

She said, “ I have so many family and friends who wanted to come back and celebrate with me, and this is the experience I wanted to give to them. I could have taken them anywhere in the world but I decided to bring them back home. And in coming back I wanted to make sure that we spend some time not only enjoying the culture, the nightlife, and the dinners but also really giving back to our brothers and sisters and learning about our roots as part of what I wanted to give to myself and my late sister.”

The Biotechnology Executive, who is currently living in California, said in partnership with Team CSR Ghana they identified the Abomayaw community that was in real need of the borehole and it was going to have a generational impact on them.

She said with the commissioning of this borehole they would have a consistent supply of clean water for generations to come, saying human survival depended on the water and so the borehole had a multifaceted benefit, to support the economic development as well as contributing to the preservation of sustainable utilization of resources.

She reiterated her commitment to making an impact in every community that she was honoured to explore, and this reinforced her goal to have a service heart.

“I strive to live a little bit of my heart and soul behind in whatever I do and this encompasses how I live my life and I believe that that is how my late sister lived her life too. Because she had little but was glad to give out a lot.”

Ms James said, “On this 50th birthday I have brought 50 souls to this country to give back and one of the things I challenge all of them to do is to go back and tell the story and bring more people back. We are an economic powerhouse and by just being here it is bringing more attention to all that Ghana is, and needs. So am going to commit to come pack, and continue to invest in the country.”

She commended the people of the community for their reception and urged them to utilize the facility well in order for it to stand the test of time.

Ms Ivy Prosper of the Beyond the Return Secretariat said the initiative by the team aimed at providing access to clean water in the community aligned with one Pillar of the ‘Beyond the Return’ initiative, ‘Give Back Ghana’.

She said the ‘Beyond the Return’ initiative, encompassed seven pillars; Experience Ghana, Celebrate Ghana, Invest in Ghana, Diaspora Pathways to Ghana, Brand Ghana, Promote PanAfrican Heritage and Innovation and Give Back Ghana, and the borehole was under the pillar of giving back to Ghana.

She commended the remarkable progress made by Team CSR Ghana in their pursuit to make a positive impact in marginalized communities in Ghana by providing them with access to clean water.

“Their efforts have already resulted in the successful completion of 70 boreholes, improving the lives of an estimated 150,000 individuals across Ghana. Their goal of constructing 100 boreholes represents a significant step towards ensuring access to this fundamental necessity for even more communities in need.”

Ms Prosper urged all to strive to create a Ghana that thrived to promote, sustainable development, and create opportunities for all. “Today, as we come together to celebrate the commissioning of yet another borehole, let us reflect on the transformative power of such initiatives and the positive impact they have on the lives of Ghanaians.”

She expressed appreciation to Ms Jones and her team for taking a step closer towards achieving a Ghana that left no community behind in its pursuit of progress and prosperity.

Mr Jonathan Akuamoah, Founder Team CSR Ghana, said their aim was to construct 100 boreholes and this was the 26th borehole they had facilitated in the Constituency, Mr Oscar Lewu, Assemblyman for the Mpakadan Electoral Area, said they acknowledge the fact that water was life for every human being and that they appreciated the support from Tamika and her team through Team CSR Ghana.

He also appealed to them to consider supporting the communities within the electoral area in the future with a toilet facility and clinic.

GNA

